Bhubaneswar: Asserting that Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district would soon emerge as the ‘gateway’ to eastern India, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday said the port town will have a greenfield airport, a cruise terminal and also become a hub of green hydrogen.

Majhi said this while inaugurating the Kalinga Bali Jatra at Paradip, marking ancient Odisha’s maritime tradition which is a symbol of courage of Odia sailors and traders.

“This festival reminds us about our ancestors who conquered the high waves of the sea and established trade and cultural relations with various countries by taking ships to different places,” he said.

“Paradip will become a green hydrogen hub and house a cruise terminal. The terminal will be built on the Mangala River to make Paradip a tourism hub, and the state government has allocated Rs 500 crore for this,” Majhi announced adding that the port town will soon have an airport.

The CM said that Paradip Port is a key facility of India now, which has become a hub of industry, trade and employment.

“Our government will do everything for the overall development of Paradip along with the port. We have plans such as establishing a green field airport, developing a megacity comprising Bhubaneswar-Khurda-Jatni-Cuttack-Paradip and Puri, preparing industrial corridors, and making Paradip beach suitable for tourism development,” he said.

Odisha’s Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampada Chandra, Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Chairman Paradip Port Authority P L Harnadha attended the function.