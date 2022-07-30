Paralakhemundi: Police Saturday initiated an investigation into the suspected death of Paralakhemundi nursing student Akhila Behera, an official said.

Based on an FIR lodged by the family members of the deceased, Paralakhemundi police registered a murder case and have booked the principal along with several others under sections 302, 201 and 34 of IPC.

In another development, police have formed two teams to question the hostel inmates. Meanwhile, the students of the institute, where the victim used to study, have vacated the hostel. One of the police teams is in Ganjam while another is in Rayagada district to question the students.

The family members of the victim, however, raised questions over the CCTV footage going missing from the institute.

It may be mentioned here that following a post-mortem at District Head Quarters Hospital in Paralakhemundi, the police Friday night handed over the body of the deceased to the family members.

PNN