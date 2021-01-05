Nayagarh: In a fresh twist to the sensational Pari death case, the POCSO court Tuesday ruled that the prime accused Saroj Sethi is a minor.

The court also said that as it is proved Saroj is a minor there will be no of narco-analysis test conducted on him. The court has rejected the SIT’s petition which had sought conduct of narco-analysis test on accused Saroj Sethi.

The court’s decision relied on the evidence provided by Saroj’s counsel Chandra Bijayee Mishra who submitted Saroj’s birth certificate and his matriculation certificate which went on to prove that the accused hadn’t attained the age of 18 when the crime was reported, a source said.

“As per Saroj’s High School certificate, his date of birth is February 6, 2003. It means, he was 17 years five months and eight days old on the day of occurrence of the crime,” Mishra had stated earlier.

Notably, SIT arrested Saroj for raping and murdering fiver-year-old girl Pari.

However, Saroj was subjected to a bone ossification test Monday, which revealed that he is above 18 years of age.

The SIT team led by IPS Officer Arun Bothra December 20, 2020 arrested Saroj after registering a case under section 376-A, 376-AB, 364, 302, 201 r/w Section 6 of POCSO.

