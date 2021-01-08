Nayagarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Nayagarh minor girl Pari’s murder case produced the juvenile accused from Jadupur village before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Friday afternoon for hearing on its plea seeking his narcoanalysis test.

However, after being produced before the JJB, the juvenile accused denied in writing to undergo a narcoanalysis test. Following which, the JJB rejected the SIT’s plea for the test, an official source informed.

According to the official source, narcoanalysis test bears considerable significance for taking further legal steps as the SIT team needs to establish crucial evidence in the much-debated murder case.

Notably, special POCSO court in Nayagarh district January 5 ruled that the prime accused arrested in this case is a minor. The court also rejected SIT’s petition for a narcoanalysis test on him.

Appeal for a narcoanalysis test was subsequently sent to the Juvenile Justice Board and the hearing was scheduled for January 8.

SIT chief Arun Bothra had earlier claimed that the accused was addicted to watching pornography. The victim minor girl often visited his house to eat blackberry and he raped her July 14. When the girl resisted, the accused boy strangled her to death.

PNN