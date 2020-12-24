Nayagarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the alleged rape and murder of the much-debated minor girl Pari of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district will seek no further remand of the prime accused, informed SIT chief Arun Bothra Thursday afternoon.

The ‘gamchha’ (towel) recovered from the house of the accused will be sent to Bhubaneswar for forensic examination, said Bothra addressing media persons here during his visit to Jadupur village on the last day of remand of the prime accused Saroj Sethi.

The prime accused had confessed during previous interrogation that as the minor girl started bleeding from her nose when he strangulated her, he had used the towel to wipe the blood. The towel was recovered from his house and traces of blood were found on it during preliminary examination, stated Bothra.

Saroj is the prime accused and it is yet to be confirmed if anyone else helped him during disposal of the minor girl’s body. While it has been clear that the family was aware of the crime, it is yet to be ascertained as to when they came to know about the incident, Bothra added.

PNN