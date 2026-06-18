Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida Wednesday called for a coordinated and convergence-driven approach among all stakeholder departments to transform the state’s tourism destinations into globally competitive hubs offering world-class infrastructure, services and visitor experiences.

Addressing a state-level workshop on development of global standard tourist destinations in Odisha, Parida said tourism has the potential to become a major engine of Odisha’s economic growth by generating employment, promoting entrepreneurship and accelerating regional development.

The workshop was organised in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative to develop at least one global standard tourist destination in every state.

There should be a coordinated and convergence-driven approach among all stakeholder departments to transform the state’s tourism destinations into globally competitive hubs offering world-class infrastructure, services and visitor experiences, she said.