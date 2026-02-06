New Delhi: In a vibrant and interactive session during the ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with thousands of students, teachers, and parents across India, emphasising the critical role of life and professional skills in personal and career development.

Responding to queries from students like Aryan Sharma from Raipur, who wanted to know how to balance academics with real-world readiness, and Priya Kumari from Guwahati, enquiring about career preparation, PM Modi delved into the essence of life skills.

“Its importance is not just great, it’s excellent,” PM Modi said, highlighting everyday challenges.

“But what happens when parents suddenly have to go out? How do I manage? Why did we never pay attention to this? I do my life skill exercises, I learn new exercises, but I can’t teach them to anyone. I go to meet someone, but they don’t come. I went to the railway station, and I didn’t even know where to get a ticket. So, I ask ten people where to get a ticket. So, life skills are something we absolutely must internalise,” the PM said.

Shifting to professional skills, PM Modi urged students to keep themselves “completely up-to-date.”

Using examples, he explained, “Suppose I want to be a doctor, I was number one in the university, and therefore, whether I operate on a patient or not, it will be fine – that’s not the case. If you want to become a heart specialist, books can help you become a heart specialist, but they can’t make you a heart specialist. You will become a specialist only when you actually work with patients at every stage and develop your skills.”

For students aspiring to be lawyers, he said, “If you want to become a lawyer, you know all the sections of the Constitution, you know how to use them, but if you want to be prepared to work as a lawyer in court, you have to become a junior to a lawyer. You have to learn professional skills. You have to move forward from there.”

“That’s why there’s no compromise on life skills; you should do it 100 per cent,” the PM said.

“On professional skills, you should continuously update yourself in whichever profession you are interested in. There wasn’t so much technology before, but now technology has arrived. You might be 40 years old, but you will have to learn technology,” he added.

The PM likened education and skills to “twin siblings,” but underscored that “skills are very essential in life.”

Held Friday at 10 a.m., this year’s event marked a significant shift by adopting a pan-India format, connecting the PM directly with young minds from diverse locations, including Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

The event, broadcast live on platforms like YouTube, Doordarshan, and various news channels, drew unprecedented participation.

Official figures from MyGov indicate over 4.5 crore registrants through the portal, including 4.19 crore students, 24.84 lakh teachers, and 6.15 lakh parents.

An additional 2.26 crore joined via school activities, pushing the total to a staggering 6.76 crore—a testament to the growing concern over exam stress and the need for holistic guidance.