Mumbai: Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress Parineeti Chopra is currently busy, vacationing in Maldives despite her busy schedule.

The actor is quite active on social media, giving her fans a daily update of her activities, movies and vacations.

The actress has shared some pictures where she can be seen chilling in deep blue waters. Dressed in a black swimsuit and wearing a pair of black sunglasses she captioned the post, “A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE”

While in the second picture, she is simply chilling in a black dress paired with a hat.

“Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving Perfection” the caption reads.

The actress has appeared in several movies which include Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Kesari.

In the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the 2019 film Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The actress has films such as the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Netflix’s The Girl On The Train and Bhuj: The Pride Of India in the pipeline.