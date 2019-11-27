Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra will shoot an extensive sport sequence for her upcoming biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, nearly ten days after the actor suffered a neck injury which required her to rest.

Parineeti had a major spasm in her neck and spine area and was advised by the doctor to not play badminton for at least a week.

The actor is scheduled to shoot the sequence Wednesday which requires her to play badminton for eight hours.

“Yes, this is accurate information. I’m a 100 percent fit now and I can’t wait to step into the badminton court and play the game again. I thank my entire Saina team for their invaluable support and my medical team for making me heal so quickly and getting me back on court,” Parineeti said in a statement.

“I’m feeling very positive to pull off the intense shooting schedule that lies ahead of me because it will involve me playing badminton for 8-10 hours at a stretch. So, I’m glad I’m back to full fitness,” she added.

The biopic, titled Saina, will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai to his credits.

PTI