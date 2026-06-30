Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a glimpse of her spiritual visit to the Mahakal Temple along with her husband Raghav Chadha.

The actress posted a video capturing moments from the visit on Instagram. In the caption, Chopra said she chose to record the Shiv stuti on her own during a peaceful morning while she was pregnant. She wrote, “I decided to record this Shiv stuti on a quiet morning during my pregnancy. Never imagined I would get this kind of love for it. So honoured it has made it to your morning playlist, the way it has been for our family since years …”

Parineeti recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, along with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. The couple offered prayers and took part in various traditional rituals during their spiritual visit.

In the clip, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress was seen dressed in a peach-colored saree with her head covered, while Raghav wore traditional attire paired with a saffron stole. The two could be seen sitting together in devotion, joining their hands in prayer.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra released her devotional track titled “Namami Shamisham” on her YouTube channel. She revealed that she had recorded the song while she was pregnant with her son Neer. Sharing the track on social media, the actress said that whenever she listened to the devotional number, it took her back to that beautiful phase of her life.

The ‘Kesari’ actress had written, “There are some prayers that become memories forever, and Namami Shamishan is one of them. I recorded this during my pregnancy, a phase that brought me closer to faith, reflection, and gratitude. Every time I listen to it, I’m reminded of that beautiful chapter of my life (sic).”

“I’m so happy to finally share it with all of you. Out Now on YouTube and all music platforms. Har Har Mahadev…Love, Parineeti Chopra (sic).”