Paris: India ended at 71st position with one silver and five bronze medals at the conclusion of the Paris Olympics Sunday.

United States topped the medal tally, followed by China and Japan at second and third positions respectively.

Final medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 40 44 42 126 2 China 40 27 24 91 3 Japan 20 12 13 45 4 Australia 18 19 16 53 5 France 16 26 22 64 6 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 7 Great Britain 14 22 29 65 8 South Korea 13 9 10 32 9 Italy 12 13 15 40 10 Germany 12 13 8 33 71 India 0 1 5 6

Indian Medal Winners:

Neeraj Chopra: silver; men’s javelin throw (athletics) Men’s Hockey team: bronze Manu Bhaker: bronze; women’s 10m air pistol (shooting) Swapnil Kusale: bronze; men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (shooting) Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh: bronze; 10m air pistol mixed team (shooting) Aman Sehrawat: bronze; men’s freestyle 57kg (wrestling).

PTI