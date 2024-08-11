Paris: India ended at 71st position with one silver and five bronze medals at the conclusion of the Paris Olympics Sunday.
United States topped the medal tally, followed by China and Japan at second and third positions respectively.
Final medal tally
Indian Medal Winners:
- Neeraj Chopra: silver; men’s javelin throw (athletics)
- Men’s Hockey team: bronze
- Manu Bhaker: bronze; women’s 10m air pistol (shooting)
- Swapnil Kusale: bronze; men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (shooting)
- Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh: bronze; 10m air pistol mixed team (shooting)
- Aman Sehrawat: bronze; men’s freestyle 57kg (wrestling).
