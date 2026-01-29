Cuttack: In a bid to ensure smooth traffic movement and enhance commuter safety, the twin city Commissionerate Police Wednesday prohibited parking of vehicles on the box drain road from Daitari Sahoo Allu Godown to Barapathar via Bajarakabati Traffic Chhak, a key road in the Silver City, under Sections 28 and 29 of the Odisha Urban Police (OUP) Act.

Commissioner of Police Suresh Dev Datta Singh promulgated the order citing frequent traffic congestion caused by indiscriminate parking on important city roads, which obstructs free vehicular movement and poses safety risks to the public.

As per the latest directive, parking of all vehicles has been strictly prohibited on the box drain road from Daitari Sahoo Allu Godown to Barapathar via Bajarakabati Traffic Chhak.

The decision comes in view of rising vehicular density due to the presence of growing business hubs, educational institutions and hospitals in the area.

Police authorities warned that violation of the order will be treated as a punishable offence under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, along with Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, both compoundable with fines.