Bhubaneswar/Koraput: Central University of Odisha (CUO) has signed a pact with the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, to strengthen agricultural research and outreach, officials said Wednesday.

The agreement was exchanged by CUO vice-chancellor (in-charge) NC Panda and OUAT vice-chancellor Pravat Kumar Roul in the presence of senior officials and faculty members from both universities here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Panda said the pact would open new avenues for academic and scientific collaboration between the two premier institutions.

“The MoU will facilitate exchange of students, scientists and faculty members of both institutions, along with the sharing of methodologies, technologies, scientific literature and information,” he said.

Panda said such exchange programmes would significantly enhance scientific knowledge and practical skills in agriculture and allied disciplines.

“In the long run, these initiatives will contribute to the economic development of our farmers and the overall growth of the state,” he added.

The agreement provides for sharing of laboratory facilities and undertaking collaborative research, extension and outreach activities in agriculture and other areas of mutual interest, an official of the CUO said.

The MoU will remain valid for a period of three years, with scope for further extension based on mutual consent and performance, he informed.