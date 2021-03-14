Balasore: In a shocking incident, a trader was shot at by a retired lecturer over a trivial issue of parking vehicles at Choudhury Sahi under the Town police limits here Saturday.

The victim was identified as Anand Singh, 43, proprietor of an electronic goods showroom in the area. He sustained critical injuries in the incident and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after his health condition deteriorated. The accused was identified as Lakshman Behera, 64, a retired lecturer by profession.

Reports said that a verbal spat broke out between Singh and his neighbour, Lakshman Behera, over vehicle parking at Sanjay Heights apartment near Choudhury Sahi, Saturday morning. Enraged, Behera threatened Singh of severe consequences.

Singh was attending to his business at his showroom when all of a sudden, Behera arrived at his shop in the evening and opened fire at his stomach. The businessman sustained bullet injuries and fell unconscious on the spot.

Residents rushed to the spot and rescued him in critical condition and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital. Later, he was shifted to Cuttack. On being informed, police conducted a probe at the spot and detained Behera for questioning, Town police IIC Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said.

