New Delhi: The ongoing Parliament session will be extended by 10 more working days to complete the legislative business and the government’s target to pass at least 35 Bills, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Tuesday.

“I officially announce that the Parliament session will be extended for 10 more working days,” Joshi said. Asked about the number of Bills to be passed, the Minister said the government’s target is to pass at least 35 Bills and asserted that it “will pass all the Bills”.

With the extension of sittings, the session will now conclude August 9. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced June 17 with oath-taking by members and it was scheduled to conclude July 26.

Joshi’s assertion came hours after the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh among others.