Bhubaneswar: Following protests at the city-based colleges regarding the Council of Higher Secondary Education’s (CHSE) decision of making 33 per cent mark mandatory to clear Plus II first year examination, the state government Tuesday decided to reconsider the decision.

School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the government will revisit its decision before moving ahead to implement the new rule from this academic year.

The minister’s statement came as a relief for scores of Plus II students who have been protesting the decision for the last few days.

Meanwhile, tension continued at the City-based colleges for the second day Tuesday against the state government’s decision of pass criterion of minimum 33 per cent marks in the first year.

The state government should have announced the decision at the beginning of the academic session or at least six months before. The announcement comes just a month before the annual examination, the protesting students claimed.