Hyderabad: A 69 year-old Ukranian suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on board a Doha-Bangkok flight, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to the airport here, where doctors declared him brought dead, airport sources said Tuesday.

Galyna Konkina, who had a history of heart ailment and undergone a bypass surgery 20 years ago, was found ‘unresponsive and unconscious’ in the flight at 1.30am, following which the Qatar Airways flight landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here about two hours later.

Airport sources said the crew had carried out pulmonary resuscitation, but to no avail. The patient was examined by the doctor at the airport, but they also failed to revive her and she was declared brought dead due to cardiac arrest.

Qatar Airways in a statement confirmed ‘with deep regret,’ the death of the passenger on board the flight. The airline offered its condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.

PTI