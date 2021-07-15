Baisinga: People have demanded passenger train halt at Machhapada in Baisinga area of Mayurbhanj district for decades. Their hope for the project has brightened after a technical team of the railways conducted a survey at the place recently.

The survey came hours after a delegation from the area met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi.

Over 30,000 people living in Santra, Raghupur, Ambagadia and Baisinga panchayats will benefit from the passenger halt at Machhapada. It was stated that Thakurtota railway station of Rupsa-Bangiriposi railway is 2 km from Machhapada.

People of these areas have been putting pressure on leaders for a passenger halt facility.

They pointed out that after Ashwini Vaishnav became Union Railway Minister and Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu was made Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, their demand will surely be fulfilled.

A couple of days ago, a delegation of people’s representatives of Baisinga and Betanoti areas led by Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu had met the Union Railway Minister.

During the meeting, the delegation demanded upgradation of Betanoti railway station and establishment of a passenger halt at Machhapada.

Hours after this meeting, a technical team from the Railway Ministry, comprising a section engineer, a telecom engineer, a commercial inspector and a divisional manager, conducted a survey at Machhapada.

Scores of local people met the technical team and, insisted on immediate steps for establishment of a passenger halt facility at the place.

