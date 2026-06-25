New Delhi: The government has revised the passport fee structure through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980, increasing application fee for an ordinary fresh passport containing 36 pages from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.

The new rules will come into force with effect from July 1, 2026.

According to a notification dated June 20, and published by the Ministry of External Affairs Thursday, for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of passport containing 36 pages, the normal fee would be Rs 2,500, while for Tatkal it would be Rs 5,000 for the same category.

At present, application fee for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a passport containing 36 pages stands at Rs 1,500, and for Tatkal it is Rs 3,500 for the same category.

Similarly, the application fee for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a passport containing 60 pages has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 and for Tatkal, the revised fee will be Rs 6,000 as against Rs 4,000 for the same category.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967 (15 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Passports Rules, 1980, namely: 1. (1) These rules may be called the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026. (2) They shall come into force with effect from the 1st day of July, 2026,” the notification said.

In its notification, the government also issued a Schedule which will substitute the “Schedule IV to the Passports Rules, 1980”.

The revised schedule mentions two sub-categories, for applicants (18 years of age and above/minors aged between 15 and 18 years, if applied under this category); and minor applicants (below 18 years of age).