By Bruhaspati Sama

The story of India’s Central Government employees and pensioners today is not one of privilege, but of patience betrayed and promises broken. Their decades of service, which once formed the silent backbone of India’s governance, now stand discounted in the name of fiscal caution. Beneath the glittering slogans of economic might and trillion-dollar dreams, a growing discontent brews — a moral protest against the slow erosion of fairness. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) approved by the Cabinet on 28 October, widely disclose that the government’s words and deeds are increasingly drifting apart.

A closer reading of the ToR reveals how far the vision of the 8th CPC has strayed from its predecessors. The Sixth and Seventh CPCs were grounded in the belief that a motivated workforce is the lifeblood of public administration. The 8th CPC, however, through its ToR, marks a visible shift. Its first clause directs the Commission to consider “the economic condition of the country and the need for fiscal prudence.” The tone is defensive, almost suspicious of its own employees, viewing them as financial burdens rather than the very instruments of governance. The emphasis on “unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes” and the “likely impact on State finances” subtly redefines welfare as liability. The government that once acknowledged public servants as partners in national development now seems to treat them as expenses to be managed. Yet the record of official statements tells a different story. In reply to Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question No. 870 on 3 December 2024, when asked whether the Union’s fiscal position prevented pay increases, the Government clearly stated that “the question does not arise.” In another reply — Unstarred Question No. 223 on 22 July 2025 — the Government admitted that it had received ToR suggestions from the National Council (JCM). The Council’s letter dated 18 June 2025 had requested that the ToR explicitly affirm that all Central government pensioners would benefit from the 8th CPC, thereby dispelling confusion created by the Finance Act 2025. That Act, by introducing ambiguous language regarding “risk-based” and “fixed” pension returns, had already sown fears of discrimination among retirees. Despite these formal representations and the clear moral logic behind them, the ToRap proved on 28 October ignored every one of these recommendations. There was no assurance of parity, no mention of protecting defined-benefit retirees, and no acknowledgement of the JCM’s concerns. Instead, the ToR reasserted the familiar refrain — fiscal prudence, economic conditions, and impact on State finances. The invocation of fiscal prudence, however, is riddled with irony. India today boasts of record tax revenues, massive capital outlays, and ambitious infrastructure targets. The nation dreams of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2028. If such growth projections can justify corporate incentives, subsidies, and large-scale investments, why does the argument of prudence appear only when it concerns salaries and pensions? Every Pay Commission in India’s history has conclusively shown that revisions in pay and pensions boost consumption, energise local markets, and stimulate GDP growth. The 6th CPC alone, implemented in 2008–09, is widely acknowledged to have softened the blow of the global financial crisis by increasing domestic demand. Thus, denying wage or pension revision in the name of fiscal prudence is not economic wisdom — it is economic hypocrisy. The timing of the 8th CPC developments also raises uncomfortable questions. The announcement of its constitution on 16 January 2025 without any official press release from the PMO, the Cabinet Secretariat, or the Finance Ministry came just before the Delhi elections, and now the release of its ToR coincides with the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The 8th CPC ToR, by failing to restore clarity or parity, has deepened the wound. Fiscal prudence, when selectively applied, becomes fiscal injustice. The government must urgently revisit the ToR. The spirit of the CPC should not be to calculate cost, but to recognise contribution. If the government truly believes in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” it must start by standing with those who have served under its flag. The call today is not for confrontation, but for conscience. A prosperous nation cannot rise on the unpaid debts of its own people.

The writer is a service union representative and a columnist.