Bhatli: At a time when the State government is emphasising on implementation of 5Ts, Bhatli community health centre (CHC) in Bargarh district was found closed Wednesday night, forcing some social workers to shift an injured elderly patient to Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a fire engine.

According to sources, some social workers carried an injured elderly man to Bhatli CHC at about 8pm Wednesday. To their utter dismay, they found the hospital had already been closed. Not only did they find a padlock hanging at the gate, but they also did not find any doctor, staff or night watcher nearby.

There was none to attend the patient; he was shivering in pain due to grievous injuries on his legs, hands, face and head.

The social workers also called up a 108 ambulance to shift the patient but could not get through.

The social workers had brought the injured patient to Bhatli CHC in a fire engine instead.

Later, block development officer (BDO) Dhirendra Kumar Sethi intervened and in his presence, the patient was sent to Bargarh DHH in the same fire engine in which he was brought.

According to the social workers, they found the elderly man lying on the side of Bhatli-Ambabhana road near Tarajunga. He had injuries, suggesting that he had been hit by some vehicle. They called up 108 and when they were told that no ambulance was available at that time, they called up Bhatli fire station and shifted the patient in a fire engine.

When contacted, both Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan and chief district medical officer (CDMO) Bibhuti Bhushan Meher said after an inquiry that appropriate action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Notably, incidents of accident patients not getting treatment at the Bhatli CHC are not new for the CHC.

