Watermelon, tomatoes, beetroots, carrots and so many others can do wonders to your body. One such fruit that has magical powers on your body is pomegranate. The juice of this fruit is very well known for its medicinal properties.

It is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidant which treats many ailments. It is also said to be a good source of vitamins, especially vitamin C, E and A.

Here is how pomegranate juice can help cure illnesses:

Helps with diabetes: Pomegranate juice can help in reducing the oxidative stress that affects type 2 diabetes. There are certain compounds that are found in pomegranate that are antidiabetic.

Promotes oral health: Pomegranates can work wonders in strengthening the gums and fastening loose teeth. They’re also very effective against oral bacteria as they have antimicrobial properties.

Lowers blood pressure: Pomegranate juice consumption can help in lowering the blood pressure. It is both systolic and diastolic blood pressure that can be brought down with the consumption of pomegranate juice.

Aids weight loss: Adding this juice to your daily diet can work wonders on your weight loss process as well. Since this fruit contains fibre, it can help you in staying full for longer duration.

Boosts immunity: Pomegranates are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds which makes it healthy enough for you to fight osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. This juice can help in maintaining a healthy immune system and also keeps common illnesses and affections at bay.