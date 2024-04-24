Hinjili (Odisha): Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday launched his party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and pledged to make Odisha the number one state in the country by 2036.

In the election campaign from his home turf Hinjili, Patnaik targeted the opposition parties and accused them of “obstructing” developmental works in the state.

“Development is our identity. However, it is unfortunate that Opposition parties are obstructing it. Be it the Srimandir Parikrama project or Ekamra project or Samalei project, the opposition parties have been politicising everything. Opposition is engaged in anti-development propaganda. The people of Odisha know their true nature,” Patnaik told a huge gathering here.

Noting that none has become successful by opposing development, Patnaik called upon the people to make the coming 10 years as the “decade of Odisha”.

He mentioned about the flagship developmental projects of the BJD government and pledged to make Odisha as the number one state of the country by 2036.

The BJD president said Odisha as a separate state would complete 100 years in 2036. Therefore, the coming decade from 2024 to 2034 is crucial for the state as during these period the state has to make its foundation strong in order to become number one in all sectors.

Patnaik also highlighted his government’s transformational initiatives and said that around 70 lakh women have become drivers of transformation in the state.

“Farmers are getting loans at zero per cent interest in the state. Likewise, Misson Shakti members have so far received Rs 18,000 crore interest-free loan. This is a milestone in the development of Odisha. The BJD is number one in giving women their rights,” Patnaik said while wooing ‘mothers’ (women) to bless the BJD by voting for the conch symbol, the BJD’s poll symbol.

Claiming that Odisha was pioneer in many fields including disaster management, the chief minister said the state has been a leader in the field of women empowerment.

Apart from being a food surplus state, Patnaik said Odisha has received a lot of investment. The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) is a unique health assurance scheme in the country while a special budget for farmers is the first of its kind in the nation, he said.

Patnaik said the state will introduce a youth budget in the coming days.

“The decade 2024-34 will be a golden opportunity for youths. The youth budget will put emphasis on industrial investment and skill development. The decaded 2024-34 will be the decade of Odisha. By 2036, Odisha will become the number one state,” said Patnaik.

Patnaik addressed two well-attended public meetings, one at Hinjili and another at Shergarh under Aska Parliamentary Constituency.

