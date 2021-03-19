Patrapur: In an alarming development, residents in over 40 villages under this block bordering Andhra Pradesh have been migrating with their families to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in search of greener pastures, a report said.

The development could have serious ramifications for the state government as they have been migrating due to non-availability of everyday livelihood opportunities, welfare schemes, healthcare services and education facilities in their respective areas, the report said.

In fact, the Andhra Pradesh government has been showering freebies on them to encourage the villagers to leave for the neighbouring state. The villagers are locking up their houses or giving them on rent while leaving.

They plan to take a house in Andhra Pradesh on rent to settle down with their families.

A man who shifted to Vishakhapatnam a few days ago alleged that he decided to get healthcare services, livelihood opportunities and education facilities at doorstep and for inclusion of his name in the welfare schemes of the Andhra government as his native village lacks all these facilities.

Moreover, a host of welfare schemes floated by the Odisha government are not available to them for which they are being forced to migrate to Andhra Pradesh.

Some of the villagers alleged that availability of healthcare services, education facilities, ration cards, livelihood opportunities, financial assistance under KALIA scheme, latrines at their homes and a house under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, cow shed for their bovines and financial assistance under Harishchandra Yojana are still a dream for them in their native place.

Moreover, the Centre-sponsored poverty alleviation scheme implemented under MGNREGA is a misnomer in their area. They alleged that the step-motherly attitude of the local administration and presence of touts were responsible for the situation.

Meanwhile, their counterparts residing in Tumba, Buratal, Gundura, Gudipadar, Khambarigaon, B Nuagaon and Barang panchayats have been living in their native villages and enjoying the benefits of the welfare schemes of the Andhra government by enrolling their names.

They claimed that it is easy to get their names enrolled in the welfare schemes of the Andhra government by making corrections in their Aadhar cards in Telugu language. There is a stark difference in the benefits of welfare schemes available in Odisha and those in Andhra Pradesh.

The neighbouring state provides 30 eggs, six litres of milk and three kg sattu to the children per month at Anganwadi centres. Pregnant women in Andhra Pradesh receive 3 kg rice, two kg dal, half litre cooking oil, 25 eggs and five litres of milk per month.

The ration card beneficiaries are provided with rice, sugar, chickpeas, oil, match box and candles at their doorsteps. The AP government, under Jagannan kit scheme, has been providing free shoes, bags and uniforms to students from Class I to XII in their state.

The AP government is also depositing Rs 12,000 in the bank accounts of every student per year. Similarly, the diploma and degree students are given Rs 20,000 per year.

The auto drivers, women tailors, goldsmiths, washer men and barbers are receiving Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts per year. The traders belonging to SC and ST communities are receiving subsidies of Rs 60,000 in every loan worth Rs 1 lakh they take from banks.

The women SHG groups get 50 per cent subsidy on their loans, while women in the age-group of 45- 60 receive Rs 18,000 per year.

The differently-abled and elderly persons get Rs 2,500 as monthly pension and an increment of Rs 250 every year.

The state government has decided to provide land and houses to unmarried women and women deserted by their husbands in the rural areas, but it is yet to be implemented even three years after the passage of the legislation.

PNN