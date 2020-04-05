Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has sealed the Pattapol area in Cuttack after a positive coronavirus positive case was detected from the area Saturday evening. CMC commissioner, Ananya Das, declared the area as a containment zone for active contact tracing.

The official order stated that “the first positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in Pattapol area of Cuttack, which is a densely populated area. It requires detailed measures for active contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to make the area as a containment zone to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone’.

According to the CMC notification, areas covering Buxi Bazaar Chhak to Stewart Science College, Stewart Science College to Sutahat Masjid Chhak, Sutahat Masjid Chhak to Tinkonia Bagicha Park and Tinkonia Bagicha Park to Buxi Bazaar Chhak have been completely sealed.

“All vehicular movement, movement public transport and personnel movement will be stopped,” the order said.

Inhabitants within the containment zone have been directed to strictly remain at home and all shopping establishments have been closed. “The supply of essentials and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by CMC after the ongoing shutdown period,” it said.

All government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone have also been closed, it added.

The following officers are hereby declared as the nodal officers to ensure smooth supply of essentials/facilities in respect of the containment zone.

The names of the officials are Sanjibita Ray, Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation, 9437187888); Pradip Kumar Saha, Asstistant Enforcement Officer (Supply of essentials, 9437315152); Dr Prakash Chandra Sahoo, MO Odia Bazar (9692978579) and Jitendra Kumar Pal, PHM Odia Bazar (Health requirements,9439999083).

PNN