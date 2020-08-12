Mumbai: Adorable telly couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani has called it quits after dating for more than six years. The two have not spoken about their relationship status and have been dealing with the problems on their own.

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani were one of the most adorable couples of telly town. They had been dating for six years before the split.

Recently, Asha opened up on her relationship status and said, “All I want to say is that we both are giving our best at whatever place or state we are in our lives right now. We both are working on ourselves and I can say for myself that I do not have any hard feelings for Rithvik and I am sure that Rithvik won’t be having any hard feelings too. I’ll always want him to succeed in life. This is a very personal thing for me but I would just like to say that I have only love for Rithvik in my heart.”

The Pavitra Rishta actress further requested the fans not to judge them and respect their decisions as even they are humans.

She said, “I will say that this is life and us actors are also human beings. I would ask our fans not to judge us and respect the decisions we take.” Earlier as well Asha Negi had spoken about her break up with Rithvik in an interview.

She said, “People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies. I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don’t want to talk so much about my personal life.”