Mumbai: The 12th season of popular singing show Indian Idol was quite a bang. It was very difficult for the judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya to call any one the best. But Pawandeep defeated all the stalwarts and won the trophy.

Apart from winning the singing show, Pawandeep also made headlines for his relationship with the runner up contestant Arunita. The two of them seemed so immersed in each other’s love during the show.

Even after the wrap up of the show, the pair of Pawandeep and Arunita dominates social media. The chemistry between the two is being well-liked by the fans. The two stars of Indian Idol Season 12 have been added to the favorite list of fans. Recently, a video of them is being specially liked on social media and has gone viral.

In this video, the romantic style of the duo is being seen. Their chemistry has taken over the internet. The duo can be seen in a romantic avatar.

In this video that is going viral, Pawandeep is seen in a T-shirt and jeans. At the same time, Arunita is seen in blue and white jeans top. In this video, the couple can be seen dancing together. At the same time, Pawandeep is seen dedicating the song ‘Jo Tum Na Ho To Hum Bhi Hum Nahi’ for Arunita.

Worth mentioning, Pawandeep won the title of Indian Idol 12 while Arunita Kanjilal was the runner up.