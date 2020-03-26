Kolkata: Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, 31 hotels in the city here and nearby Rajarhat and New Town areas have agreed to offer pay-and use rooms to people who have been asked to live in isolation for 14 days, a senior West Bengal government official said.

A total of 640 rooms of two-star, three-star and four-star hotels will be offered on pay-and-use basis at very subsidised rates and all meals such as breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided there.

“Responding to an appeal made by the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI), its members have agreed to offer these rooms to be reserved for isolation purposes,” secretary of HRAEI Sudesh Poddar told said Wednesday.

A detailed list in this regard has been forwarded to the West Bengal government Poddar said refusing to divulge names of the hotels.

The state government had requested the hotels to let out some of their rooms as quarantine units, following which necessary arrangements were made at these properties, in accordance with the protocols set by the West Bengal health department. One of the primary requisites was the rooms should have an attached bathroom facility.

The department also stated that windows be ‘kept open during daytime, and the floor and other surfaces in the rooms be mopped with bleach solution’.

“Soiled linens, clothes, towel shall not be mixed with those of others and shall be disinfected with bleach, washed properly and sun-dried daily and also before next use. Freshly prepared bleach solution (that is one per cent hydrochloride solution) must be used to clean furniture wash basin and toilets,” the department said.

“All housekeeping and room service staffers have been asked to wear masks and gloves while serving the guests. No visitors other than doctors, medical officers or authorised officials shall be allowed inside the hotel to meet a quarantined person,” the health department added.

