Chennai: It is payback time for a number of teams and cricketers who are elated at the news of Sanjay Manjrekar’s exclusion from the BCCI commentary panel. It has been alleged that BCCI was very unhappy with the former India cricketer’s comments on various social media platforms and decided not to renew his contract once it expired. Hence Manjrekar was conspicuous by his absence during the washed off India-South Africa game at the Dharamsala a few days back.

Well the first one to celebrate Manjrekar’s ouster is IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The outfit wrote on its Twitter site, “Need not hear the audio feed of bits and pieces anymore’. It was clear that CSK were referring to the comment that Manjrekar made on Ravindra Jadeja before the semifinal of the 2019 ICC 50 overs World Cup.

Prior to the game, Manjrekar had evoked huge controversy by calling the all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces cricketer’… someone who could bowl a bit, bat a bit and field a bit. It was comment that did not go down well with Jadeja as well as CSK fans. Even though India lost the game by 18 runs Jadeja emerged top-scorer with a 59-ball 77 that had four boundaries and an equal number of sixes. He also bowled a tidy 10 overs conceding just 34 runs and picking up a wicket

Jadeja had wanted to confront Manjrekar for his controversial comment, but somehow it never happened. Now with Manjrekar out of the chair, CSK did not wait to hit back as Jadeja represents the franchise in the IPL.

As they say what you give, certainly can come back and hurt you.

