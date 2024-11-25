Jeddah: Punjab Kings continued their shopping spree as they spent Rs 7 crore for South African pacer Marco Jansen, while Krunal Pandya (Rs 5.75 crore) and Nitish Rana (Rs 4.20 crore) also fetched decent deals on the second day of the IPL mega auction here Tuesday.

While Pandya was taken by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rana was bought by Rajasthan Royals but some big names such as Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur failed to find any takers.

However, Washington Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore.

Also going unsold were New Zealand batting stars Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, West Indies’ Shai Hope and Australia’s Alex Carey.

South African veteran Faf du Plessis and West Indies’ Rovman Powell were bought for Rs two crore and Rs 1.50 crore by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

England’s Sam Curran went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.40 crore.

The unsold players can find buyers later in the day during the accelerated auction if their names are given by the franchises.

Records were shattered on the first day of auction, as India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant nudged past Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) to become the costliest buy in IPL’s history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants.

A surprise hot pick was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought back for a mind-boggling Rs 23.75 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

