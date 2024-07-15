Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday decided to reduce the players’ central contracts from three years to one year while announcing no pay cuts on the fees offered.

During a meeting of senior board officials, it was decided not to reduce player salaries despite criticism following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The team failed to progress beyond the group stage, falling short of fans’ expectations.

In a statement, the PCB outlined, “The central contract’s tenure will be of a year. The players’ performance and fitness will be reviewed every year. Inclusion of players in different categories will be made under a well-defined process.”

Additionally, the PCB mandated that players’ fitness would be assessed every three months, emphasising the requirement for participation in domestic cricket.

As per the current structure, Category A players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi receive 4.5 million PKR monthly. Category B players such as Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah earn 3 million PKR per month.

Category C and D players, including Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and others, receive between 7,50,000 to 1.5 million PKR monthly.

Earlier, three-year central contracts were introduced last year, effective from July 1, 2023, following pressure from players for increased remuneration under then-chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Regarding Non-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in foreign leagues, the PCB stated that a technical process would be established, ensuring only compliant players receive NOCs.

PCB Chairman Naqvi stressed that, “Players will be promoted based on performance and fitness. Discipline is non-negotiable, with a zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and groupings.”

“There will be a zero-tolerance policy for players who lack discipline. There should be unity and consensus within the team. Players involved in grouping will not be tolerated,” he added.

These decisions come amidst recent controversies, including reports of heated arguments involving fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during Pakistan’s tour to England prior to the World Cup.