Karanjia: Karanjia police with STF personnel arrested Friday a person from Chadheibhol area near NH-49 in Mayurbhanj district for his alleged involvement in illegal selling of kerosene. The kerosene was meant for distribution through the public distribution system (PDS). The accused person has been identified as Biswajit Sethi. He is the owner of a PDS shop.

Acting on a tip-off the cops and STF team patrolling at Chadheibhol area intercepted a pick-van with drums passing through NH-49. On checking the drums they found approximately 2,000 litres of kerosene. It was meant for sale in the black market. The kerosene was being transported to Turumunga from Chadheibhol.

A case in this connection has been registered with the Gurudijhatia police and a detailed probe is underway.

PNN