HATADIHI/BAULA/BANCHO: The Vigilance Department Tuesday conducted raids at six locations linked to a panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Keonjhar district in connection with allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches were carried out at the residence of Bancho PEO Jitendra Jena at Basantia and at a business establishment registered in his wife’s name.

Officials said the raids began early in the morning and were continuing at multiple locations.

Jena has been serving as a PEO in various panchayats of Hatadihi block for several years.

He is currently posted as PEO of Bancho and Balibarei gram panchayats. A Vigilance team comprising four DSPs and eight inspectors from the Keonjhar Vigilance division carried out the coordinated searches across the Hatadihi block.

The locations include Jena’s house at Mareigaon, his residence at Basantia, a shop and godown at Jagannathpur, his ancestral house at Bantala, and the offices of Bancho and Balibarei gram panchayats.

Officials said the raids are being conducted as part of an investigation into allegations that the officer accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Further details are awaited as the search operations are still underway.