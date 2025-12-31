Jharsuguda: A 25-year-old youth reportedly ended his life Tuesday after his family’s ancestral land was allegedly acquired by a PSU despite their opposition, triggering tension in parts of Jharsuguda district, police and residents said.

The deceased has been identified as Sujit Disir, a resident of Ubuda village under Lakhanpur block.

Following his death, family members and locals staged a protest by keeping the body at Lakhanpur MCL Hospital in Bandhbahal for more than 17 hours, demanding justice.

The family alleged that Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) forcibly acquired their ancestral land with police support despite objections from the landowners.

They claimed the acquisition was carried out without providing promised employment and compensation, which they say forced Disir to take his own life.

“MCL proceeded with the acquisition despite our protests and without settling compensation or jobs,” a family member alleged.

MCL, however, denied the accusations. General Manager AK Pandey said the company follows due process and provides compensation and employment benefits in phases for land acquired for its projects.

He rejected claims of coercion and said entitlements are extended in phases as per policy. After discussions with MCL officials, the family called off the protest, officials said.

Authorities said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.