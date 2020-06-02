Cuttack/ Dharmasala: The Orissa High Court Monday granted conditional bail to Rupesh Bhadra who was arrested in connection with lady panchayat executive officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal suicide case.

Granting the bail, Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray directed Bhadra to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the investigating officer as and when required. Routray also directed Bhadra to not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

While hearing the bail application filed by Bhadra’s lawyer Ashok Mohanty, Routray said that it is not proved as yet that the lady PEO hanged herself because of Bhadra and granted him the bail.

Notably, a lower court had earlier rejected Bhadra’s bail plea December 1, 2019.

The district and sessions judge Biranchi Narayan Mishra had rejected the bail plea after going through the case diary submitted by the police that listed some call charts and photographs as evidence against Bhadra.

It may be mentioned here that the lady PEO of Haridaspur panchayat under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the first floor of the guest house owned by Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra, October 16, 2019.

Refuting the suicide angle, Biswal’s husband had lodged a complaint at Dharmasala police station in Jajpur district.

