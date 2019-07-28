Kendrapara: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday put out a notice at the Sarathi Ashram at Barimula displaying the list of attached properties which were in the names of Sarathi alias Santosh Raul, Satyam Charitable Trust and others associated with him at Barimula village.

The immovable properties had been attached in its order dated 1.9.2017 in OC No 728/2017. It said all the immovable properties are in the possession of Directorate of Enforcement under Section 8(4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The notice also said that trespassers would be prosecuted.

A three-member ED team, led by its Assistant Director Bijay Kumar Mishra and Enforcement officer, Rabi Kumar, visited the Barimula Ashram and fixed a public notice in front of Sarathi Ashram.

Assistant Director of ED Bijay Kumar Mishra said that the notice board was fixed for public awareness as Sarathi was released from jail. Keeping in mind possible congregation at Sarathi Ashram and other places related to Sarathi, the Ashram along with his immovable properties have been attached.

So it has been informed to the public not to purchase or sell properties of Sarathi or related to his relatives that were attached by the ED.

PNN