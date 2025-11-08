Sitamarhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday claimed that people were not voting for the RJD-helmed opposition in Bihar as they fear that if the INDIA bloc were voted to power, the regime would put a ‘katta’ (country-made firearm) at their heads.

In contrast, the PM told a rally in Sitamarhi district of the poll-bound state that the NDA was facilitating start-up enterprises, in addition to better education and growth in spheres like sports.

“I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that upon growing up they wish to become ‘rangdaar’ (street bully). Bihar definitely does not want a government which has ‘katta’, ‘kushasan’ (misgovernance), ‘kroorta’ (cruelty) and corruption to offer”, said Modi.

The PM, who has addressed over a dozen rallies since elections were announced in the state, said, “Wherever I go, I find the prevailing sentiment is – we do not want a ‘katta’ sarkar, we want an NDA sarkar again”.

“This is because the people do not want a regime that would put a ‘katta’ on their heads and ask them to hold their hands up. People do not want hands up, but start up, which the NDA will facilitate. The NDA shuns ‘katta’ and promotes school bags, computers, cricket bats and hockey sticks”, Modi said.

The Prime Minister expressed delight over the high voter turnout in the first phase of elections two days ago, when, according to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of electors had exercised their franchise.

“You have given a big shock (zor ka jhatka) to the opposition. They are getting sleepless nights”, said Modi, who has been insisting that the high turnout was indicative of an overwhelming support of the NDA.

Modi also referred to the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana’, launched by him over a month ago, under which Rs 10,000 each has been transferred into accounts of over a crore women.

“This would never have been possible under the ‘jungle raj’ wallahs. Because, in the words of the father of the ‘naamdaar of Congress, the then Prime Minister, out of every rupee sanctioned by the government, only 15 paise reached the people. You all know the blood-stained hand (khooni panja) that was responsible for the loot”, said Modi, referring to Rahul Gandhi, late Rajiv Gandhi and the poll symbol of the opposition party.

Modi also referred to the Punaura Dham project in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, as an example of the NDA’s regard for “heritage (Virasat)” and lambasted the “naamdaar of Congress” for “insulting the faith of mothers and sisters by calling Chhath festival a drama, a nautanki”.

“Is it not an insult to our sentiments? Should they not be punished? In a democracy, the best way to punish is through the power of your vote. These people have been contemptuous of Maha Kumbh and the Ram temple at Ayodhya”, alleged Modi.

“Because of their vote bank politics, the RJD-Congress has boycotted not just the Ram temple, but even shrines of Mata Shabri, Maharshi Valmiki and Nishad Raj in Ayodhya. Those who are guided by the politics of vote bank can never do good for the state. Their vote bank politics has led them to even protect infiltrators”, Modi claimed.