Khurda: People of India have unwavering faith in the nation’s security as long as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is stationed at the borders, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, while addressing the 63rd foundation day of ITBP at Taratua ITBP 41st Battalion Camp in this district Tuesday. Rai addressed the gathering as the chief guest and paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the ITBP personnel. “ITBP has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation, particularly along the Indo-Tibetan border, and has earned the trust of the Prime Minister, the hopes of the Home Minister, and the pride of the people,” Rai said. The sacrifices, dedication, and courage of the ITBP personnel are being recognised across the country, he added.

In keeping with India’s long-standing tradition, martyrs who have laid down their lives for the country are honoured, with ITBP naming 164 roads and parks after these brave souls. The families of martyrs also receive all necessary support and facilities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded ITBP for its remarkable work in challenging terrains, especially in extreme cold conditions at altitudes of 13,000 feet, Rai said. The personnel’s commitment to protecting the nation’s borders is an enduring testament to their patriotism and resolve. Since the formation of ITBP in 1962, the force has provided exemplary service in safeguarding the China border and beyond. ITBP has been instrumental in countering Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh and fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Their efforts to improve the lives of local communities in Chhattisgarh by providing employment opportunities and promoting self-reliance through initiatives in fisheries, agriculture, and other sectors have been highly commendable.

During the ceremony, several ITBP personnel were honoured with the President’s Police Medal, including SI Sanjay Kumar Gunjal, DIG Ashwin Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. Recognition was also given to 15th Battalion CEO VN Thapa, 56th Battalion CEO Dharmendra Kumar, and 38th Battalion CEO Saman Bahadur Singh for excellence in border security, cleanliness, and regional language initiatives.