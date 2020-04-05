Mumbai: While film stars have always had a huge influence on people, politicians in the country need to emerge as role models in times of crisis, according to actor Arshad Warsi.

Citing the example of ‘Janata Curfew’, Arshad said many actors had urged their fans to not step out of their homes, but it didn’t help.

Via Janata Curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to come to their balconies and clap to pay tributes to the healthcare workers, police force and other essential service providers working tirelessly as India fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor said people tend to listen more to their leaders than cine stars.

“It is important for an actor to be a role model, as much as possible, and I must say that they are. Most of the actors including myself, we urged everyone not to come out and start celebrating after the ‘Janata Curfew was over’. But unfortunately, that’s exactly what everyone did,” Arshad Warsi said.

The fact is people don’t listen to actors, they listen more to politicians. More than actors, it is the politicians who need to be role models,” Arshad Warsi added.

A day after Janata Curfew imposed March 22, Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Arshad, 51, said during his time at home, he is working on a few scripts which he intends to direct someday.

“Creatively, there is a lot to do from home. I am working on scripts that I would like to direct. Besides, I am helping out on the scripts that I am acting in, reading scripts that have been given to me,” Arshad stated. The actor added self-isolation is not a challenge for him as he prefers to stay at home.

“All my friends know that this is how I spend most of my time in isolation. I like to work and I like to stay home. I don’t overburden myself with work and I barely socialise. I love being home with my family,” Arshad informed.

Arshad’s latest on-screen outing is ‘Voot Select’ web series ‘Asur’ for which he is receiving rave reviews.

Agencies