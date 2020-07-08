Champua: Even as there was no let-up in elephant menace in Champua range of Keonjhar district, the forest department has a tough time in containing the mayhem. People in forested pockets of this range have lost their sleep over the marauding elephants, a report said.

Farming community was worst affected by the menace. With paddy crops and vegetables being trampled and destroyed on a daily basis, farmers have voiced their concern and demanded effective steps against the problem.

After a brief hiatus, the animals have started their mayhem in Chamakpur, Sridharpur, Kodagadia and Raghuala under Champua range.

The animals have damaged houses of Sama Munda, Budhuram Munda and Chitta Mahakud under Balibandh section while the houses of Binod Barik, Hemanta Kalindi and Satyaban Behera under Champua section suffered damage.

“As farming season has just started, the animals have eaten rice and paddy stocked inside the houses,” the villagers lamented.

Locals alleged that their economic condition was shattered by routine visits of the elephants.

They demanded immediate deployment of elephant squads and right assessment of the damage.

Champua ranger Ghasinath Patra said the forest department is keeping a strict vigil on the animals which were holed up inside Kalikaprasad beat as per latest reports.

