Pattamundai: Thousands of people living in riparian Dhoya cut-off area under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara have been suffering commuting woes over years due to poor road connectivity and absence of a bridge across Kani river.

According to reports, villages like Singhagan, Nuapatana, Badaraulia and Sanaraulia have remained cut off from the block headquarters due to lack of road connectivity and a bridge. People in the area have long been demanding a bridge over Kani.

In view of the commuting woes, the government started construction of a bridge at Krushnadaspur in 2009. At that time, a plan was mooted to connect Kantia creek with Kani and Kharasrota rivers so as to pave way for waterway transport. Since then, the work of the bridge has been halted. The work is confined to construction of seven pillars. For delay in the bridge project, people have to face commuting problems.

The rural development department is executing the bridge project, which also comes in the area of the river connectivity project. The rural development department has got approval of the Inland Waterways Authority of India for the map and design of the bridge.

Once completed, the bridge will facilitate communication to seven panchayats under Pattamundai block, five panchayats under Aul block, four panchayats under Bari block. For ten years, people of these villages have been pressing for completion of the project.

Activists of the Congress’ local unit in Pattamundai and Kendrapara have demanded a bridge across Kani river.

Congress leaders like Ganeswar Behera and others warned of agitation if the government fails to take expeditious steps to complete the bridge project.