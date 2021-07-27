New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own. The opposition parties have no option but to unite against the ‘mis-rule’ of the BJP-led government. If the opposition parties do not unite then it will bad for India, she asserted.

Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital at present. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting Tuesday. During the meeting she requested him to give West Bengal more coronavirus vaccines based on its population.

Later she talked to mediapersons. Banerjee to a question on opposition unity against the ruling NDA, said it will take shape on its own. Asked whether she will lead the opposition parties, Banerjee did not give a direct reply. She said the people of India will lead the opposition unity.

Banerjee also asserted that the prime minister should convene an all-party meet on the Pegasus snooping row. She said he should announce a Supreme Court-led probe.

Banerjee would meet Thursday Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She described the meeting as ‘chai pe charcha’.

Banerjee before her visit to the national capital, her first since the TMC swept the West Bengal Assembly elections, had urged most of the senior opposition leaders to get together for an informal discussion. However, at the moment it looks like such a meeting will not take place.