Nandigram (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued the battle cry for the upcoming elections here Tuesday. Mamata Banerjee said that she will not allow under any circumstances divisive politics to rule the state.

Addressing her first rally here, which is also known as the place of ‘Bhumi Revolution’ Banerjee said that she had made up her mind a long time back that she would contest from Nandigram. It should be stated here that the BJP has fielded former Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari as Banerjee’s rival.

“I decided to fight from Nandigram due to people’s response. It is because of their wishes that I am contesting from here,” Banerjee said. “I had made up my mind that I will contest from either Singur or Nandigram this time. However, you have to help not only me, but all the other TMC candidates,” she added.

The West Bengal chief minister also asserted that divisive politics will not work in Nandigram. She also asked all TMC booth level workers to keep a close watch on each and every locality to maintain communal harmony.

Banerjee also said that had anti-land acquisition movement not happened in Singur, the Nandigram agitation would not have gathered steam. Keeping that in mind, people should again vote for the Trinamool Congress.

“Those calling me outsider in Nandigram are outsiders themselves,” thundered Banerjee and those playing communal cards are insulting the Nandigram movement,” she said.

“People of Nandigram will make BJP ‘April fool’ April 1 when polling is held. Those who are calling me an ‘outsider’ in Nandigram, what are they then? Are they ‘insiders’ in Nandigram,” she asked sarcastically.

No doubt, Nandigram will be one constituency that will be watched closely, by all politicians, analysts and even the common people when the Assembly polls take place. Suvendu has promised that he will win by a minimum margin of 50,000 votes. The BJP has also thrown its full weight behind Adhikari, as it knows that a defeat for Banerjee will spell doom for the TMC.