Being incompatible is often toxic in a relationship. Similarly, some of the zodiac signs can also be a bit more toxic in relationships. However, it should be noted that the toxicity of one zodiac sign doesn’t necessarily mean that sign is all bad. Here are the disastrous zodiac signs jodis:

1) Aries and Taurus: The Aries is always seeking to overturn obstacles, while the Taurus uses organization and planning to know how to overcome some difficulty. This pair needs to avoid each other at all costs. Aries and Taurus do have things in common but will never ever work in love because they are both too stubborn and argumentative.

2) Cancer and Capricorn: Capricorn is all about pure discipline while the cancer sign people are full of emotions, ready to give love everywhere and any time. This conflict of interests of the two parties may end up causing a lot of nonsensical bickering that, in the end, can turn into a real toxic relationship.

3) Taurus and Sagittarius: Taurus is way too negligent for the other party Sagittarius. Sagittarius is a big character and is definitely too intense and lively for Taurus to handle. Taurus and Sagittarius is a disastrous love match.

4) Gemini and Virgo: These signs of people can easily attract, but their characteristics are a big problem. The Gemini is free and sometimes indecisive, while the Virgo is methodical and will make demands that the Gemini will not be able to accept.

5) Cancer and Aquarius: Cancer and Aquarius are the ultimate way for disaster couple because their personalities are simply too different. Freedom loving Aquarius will get frustrated by the low key and calm Cancer, which means that disagreements will arise.

PNN