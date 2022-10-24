Mathili: Life seems to hold very little meaning for the people in Dhungiaputa panchayat under Mathili block in Malkangiri district when it comes to earning a livelihood for their family and attending to their works. They do not mind risking their lives and cross an overflowing Atalguda river to reach their destinations on the other side of the river due to absence of a bridge on the waterbody. This has happened as a bridge under construction is only halfway through and yet to get completed despite passage of five years. The matter has been reported from nine villages in Dhungiaputa panchayat where over 2,000 people daily wade through the river for their destinations.

Reports said that the Atalguda river flows through Dhungiaputa panchayat of the block. Over 2,000 people hailing from nine villages including Atalguda, Gojiaguda, Churakan, Andharijaba, Kanhadi, Padeikandra, Maliguda and Mukudu daily step into the river and negotiate through it to reach the hospital, schools, market, tehsil, block and panchayat offices which are across the river. They have to risk their lives due to absence of any alternative route to the place. Sources said the then MLA Dambaru Sisha laid the foundation of a bridge on the river in 2017. Funds worth Rs 81.54 lakh were sanctioned for the bridge. The construction work started in the same year and it was expected to get completed by 2018.

However, since then five years have passed but the bridge construction is yet to get completed. The locals held the apathetic attitude of the contractor and the department officials responsible for the delay in bridge construction. They alleged that it is because of them that they are suffering. They warned that they will take to the streets if the block and district administrations do not take urgent steps for completion of the bridge works.