Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das Saturday urged people to expand their vision for further development of the state.

In his first interaction with journalists after assuming charge as the Governor, Das said Odisha is not poor as it is blessed with natural resources and has the potential to become a developed state.

“I have so far visited 17 of the 30 districts of Odisha. My observation is that people are very simple and satisfied with small achievements. However, the world is changing fast and we should move with that speed. So, we need to expand our vision accordingly,” he said.

Odisha can become a developed state if the poor or the middle-class change their mindset, he said.

Responding to queries on the education system in Odisha, he said, “The state has recorded a 49 per cent school dropout rate, which is alarming. So, whenever I meet people, I urge them to send children to schools.”

He said that it is not only the responsibility of the state government but also of every individual to make efforts towards reducing the school dropout rate.

The Governor said he was able to know the real condition of rural areas through his visit and would be able to give suggestions to the government.

“I have taken an oath to work for the people of the state. They are my priority. I collect feedback from the people on matters related to the central and state governments and send those to the government concerned for further action at their end. Besides, I feel happy to meet people as I am one among them,” he said.

Das, a former chief minister of Jharkhand, was sworn as the 26th Governor of Odisha October 31 last year.

PTI