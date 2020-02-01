Jatani: The fact that dogs are always loyal to human beings was once again reaffirmed when two pet dogs took on a cobra and saved the lives of their master’s family members.

The incident occurred at the residence of Saroj Swain and Manoj Swain at Kudiari village in Jatni area of Khurda district Friday afternoon.

All the family members were busy with one or the other activities when their attention suddenly got distracted by unusual barking of their pet dogs, Shera and Sara.

The family members came out of their house and saw their dogs confronting a four-foot-long cobra. Fearing that the reptile might cause any harm to the animals, the family members tried to drive the dogs away but they stood like a wall between them and the cobra.

What followed next was nothing short of unbelievable. It was when the cobra seemed determined to enter the house, the two dogs pounced on it and after a fierce hour-long battle they emerged triumphant, tearing the cobra into pieces.

As news spread, neighbours, people from neighbouring villages made a bee line at Swain’s house to see the brave dogs. The dogs are said to be safe.

PNN