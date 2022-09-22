Lucknow: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, Parshottam Rupala, requesting him to honour late comedian Raju Srivastava for his contribution in prohibiting the sale, manufacture, trade, and possession of illegal spiked bits which are used to control horses.

Also Read – Partha Chatterjee forced Arpita Mukherjee to be director in shell companies: ED charge sheet

In the PETA India video, which was produced on the heels of an enforcement drive conducted by Lucknow police in which 70 spiked bits were seized, Raju Srivastava delivered a powerful message asking people to report the use of spiked bits to police and to have a horse-free wedding.

Srivastava (58) passed away Wednesday in AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym August 10.