Bhubaneswar: To mark the occasion of International Women’s Day, a campaign was organised at PMG square here in which the women supporters of the ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) India and People for Animals (PFA) crammed themselves into cages to remind passers-by that hens bred in poultries spend their entire lives in similar structures. These cages are so small that the brids can’t even spread their wings.

PETA campaign coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi said, “All women deserve to be free and happy including hens who spend every day of their lives crammed in filthy wire cages so that humans can steal their eggs. PETA India is calling on everyone to show some kindness to hens on International Women’s Day by choosing only vegan meals.”

Suryavanshi added: “Animals are not ours to eat. Hens the provide eggs are confined to a space that’s smaller than an A4 sheet of paper. They face cruelty also. Their beaks are sliced off with a hot blade and without painkillers. This is done so that they cannot peck and hurt one another within the cage. Once they stop giving eggs, they are slaughtered. This must stop.”

The organisers also said that it is good to go vegan and stop the unnecessary slaughter of hens and chickens. They said people eat veg food successfully reduce the risk of a number of diseases including heart attack, obesity, cancer, and diabetes.

