New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked Friday by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre as oil companies adjusted retail rates. This is the sixth straight day of increase in rates since oil firms ended an 82-day hiatus of rate revision.

Petrol price in the national capital was hiked to Rs 74.57 per litre from Rs 74, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.81 a litre from Rs 72.22. This is according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

This is the sixth consecutive daily increase in rates. In six hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.42. Hence it is again going to pinch the pocket of the common man. It seems that there is no respite to counter the rise of prices as the common man struggles to make both ends meet amid the coronavirus crisis.